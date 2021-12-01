CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3,631.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,420 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69.

