CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 79,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 77,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 31,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock valued at $689,307,131. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $392.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.22 and its 200-day moving average is $143.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

