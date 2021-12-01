CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,215 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

