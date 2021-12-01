CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 5,043 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $158.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $469.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $117.77 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average of $160.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

