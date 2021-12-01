Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives $55.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPYYY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

CPYYY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,927. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

