Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) to Issue $0.80 Dividend

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the bank on Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.
CYFL opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. Century Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.
Century Financial Company Profile
