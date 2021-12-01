Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.60.

Several research analysts have commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Cerner stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,753,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,499. Cerner has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 42.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Cerner by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Cerner by 20.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 191,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

