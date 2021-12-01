ChainX (PCX) Achieves Market Cap of $33.40 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00005160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $33.40 million and $2.37 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00094928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.92 or 0.08035870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,575.07 or 0.99972693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

