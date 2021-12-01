Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Chariot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of LON CHAR opened at GBX 7.10 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. Chariot Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 11.05 ($0.14). The company has a market capitalization of £45.21 million and a P/E ratio of -9.69.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.