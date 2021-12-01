Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 48,937 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Rimini Street worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Rimini Street by 163.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 666,812 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in Rimini Street by 26.1% in the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 659,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 136,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 79.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,604 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMNI shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

RMNI opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $573.68 million, a P/E ratio of -21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

In related news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,281,510.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,292,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,344,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,715,461 shares of company stock valued at $16,837,241 over the last 90 days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

