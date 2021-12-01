Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a market cap of $453.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

