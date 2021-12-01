Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $335.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

