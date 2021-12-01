Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 557.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175,225 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DS opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Drive Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $157.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

