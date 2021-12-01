Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Atreca worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atreca by 438.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Atreca by 730.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Atreca in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Atreca by 20.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Atreca by 29.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72. Atreca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). Equities analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

