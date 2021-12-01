Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,713 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $324.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

