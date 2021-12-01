Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 375 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of First Internet Bancorp worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,875,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 349,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 182,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.47. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $426.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

