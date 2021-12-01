CheesecakeSwap Token Market Cap Tops $377,089.40 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $377,089.40 and $1.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00066762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.09 or 0.08236434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00095544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,142.72 or 1.00115551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021948 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.