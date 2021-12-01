Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.25. 3,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,344,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 16.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,711 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Chemours by 62.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

