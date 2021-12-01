Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $5.25 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CHS opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $701.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 39.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 46,566 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 140.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 268,984 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 76.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

