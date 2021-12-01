Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $5.25 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of CHS opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $701.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 39.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 46,566 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 140.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 268,984 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 76.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
