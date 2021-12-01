Christopher Daws Purchases 500,000 Shares of Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Stock

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) insider Christopher Daws purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($12,142.86).

Christopher Daws also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 1st, Christopher Daws purchased 200,000 shares of Estrella Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$7,400.00 ($5,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

About Estrella Resources

Estrella Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Munda gold and Spargoville nickel projects located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

