Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.58. Chrysalis Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.43 ($3.65).

In other Chrysalis Investments news, insider Tim Cruttenden bought 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £8,994.15 ($11,750.91).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

