Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,587 shares of company stock worth $10,051,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

