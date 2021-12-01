Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after acquiring an additional 122,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,558,000 after purchasing an additional 96,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average is $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.