Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

CHD stock opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average is $85.70.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

