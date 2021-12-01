Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $92.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $89.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $94.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,957,000 after purchasing an additional 205,523 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.