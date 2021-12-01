Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.37

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 107549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.58%.

Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

