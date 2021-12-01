Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 841.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,833 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,372 shares of company stock worth $21,811,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHAT opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $563.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

