Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 936.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get Hartford Short Duration ETF alerts:

BATS HSRT opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.