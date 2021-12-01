Citigroup Trims Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price to $26.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RPAY. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Repay has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Repay by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Repay by 9.5% in the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 1,476,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after buying an additional 128,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after buying an additional 1,373,363 shares in the last quarter.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

