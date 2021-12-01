Citigroup Upgrades ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. ALPEK has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

About ALPEK

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

