Clarius Group LLC Buys 4,547 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after acquiring an additional 458,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after acquiring an additional 546,004 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,570,000 after acquiring an additional 123,687 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.