Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

NYSE:AMT opened at $262.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.26.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

