Clarius Group LLC Has $695,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $219,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $327.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $340.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.46.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

