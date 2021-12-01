Clarius Group LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 28.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $156,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 21.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $181.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.55 and its 200 day moving average is $188.76. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

