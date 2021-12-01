Clarus Securities Comments on Organto Foods Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Organto Foods in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Clarus Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Organto Foods alerts:

OGO stock opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.83 million and a PE ratio of -7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Organto Foods has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38.

In related news, Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,955,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,322,645. Insiders bought 331,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,049 in the last three months.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.