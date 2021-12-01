Clarus Securities Comments on Organto Foods Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Organto Foods in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Clarus Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock.
OGO stock opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.83 million and a PE ratio of -7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Organto Foods has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38.
About Organto Foods
Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.
