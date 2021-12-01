Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.52 Million

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) to announce sales of $66.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year sales of $248.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.52 million to $249.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $296.04 million, with estimates ranging from $293.68 million to $297.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Shares of CWAN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,633. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $17,732,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.