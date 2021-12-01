Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) to announce sales of $66.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year sales of $248.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.52 million to $249.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $296.04 million, with estimates ranging from $293.68 million to $297.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Shares of CWAN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,633. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $17,732,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

