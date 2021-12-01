Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

