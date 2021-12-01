Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 254,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.4% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 36,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.12. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 21,934 shares valued at $2,286,829. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

