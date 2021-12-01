Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $121.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.81. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $151.00.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

