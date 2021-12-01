Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,187,000 after purchasing an additional 585,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 686,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,473 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 85.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,876,000 after acquiring an additional 661,265 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $5,750,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 845,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,631.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

