Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.58. 94,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.