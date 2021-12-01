Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,387 shares of company stock valued at $8,812,550 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.05. The company had a trading volume of 220,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.55 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

