Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 975,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.37. 2,319,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,125. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

