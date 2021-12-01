Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,138,750. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Codexis by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter valued at about $4,754,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter valued at about $642,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Codexis by 47.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Codexis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDXS opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.62 and a beta of 1.57. Codexis has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

