Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 9,560 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 661,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.1% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $93,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $165.70. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.