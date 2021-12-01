Coinsuper Ecosystem Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $28.00 (CEN)

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market cap of $301,075.46 and approximately $28.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 266.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinsuper Ecosystem Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00244306 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00088705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

CEN is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsuper Ecosystem Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinsuper Ecosystem Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.