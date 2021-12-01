Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Brian Rosen Sells 3,500 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Brian Rosen sold 3,500 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.80, for a total transaction of C$646,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$184,800.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

