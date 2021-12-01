Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,952 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

