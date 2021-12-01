Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 56.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after buying an additional 3,128,663 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bilibili by 45.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,574,000 after buying an additional 1,302,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bilibili by 139.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,571,000 after buying an additional 1,150,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 26.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,757,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,118,000 after buying an additional 367,991 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

