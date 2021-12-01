Comerica Bank Buys New Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,544 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,095,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,676,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,841 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $231,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,053 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

KTOS opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

